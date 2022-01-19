Advertisement

Supply chain scarcities affecting local U.P. groceries

From the pandemic to recent working shortages many stores have been affected
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - From paper products to sports drinks there are still issues with supply shortages.

A perfect storm of multiple factors that has led to these problems. Coborn’s Vice President of Marketing Dennis Host says hiring struggles are just one reason.

“All of this is this chain that is linked together that goes back upstream all the way to the manufacturer where there are shortages in labor which means their manufacturing capabilities are challenged,” he said.

Coborn’s now owns the three Tadych’s Econofoods in the U.P. Host says each week has had its different shortages. He reassures that stores are working diligently to stay on top of these scarcities.

“It’s volatile, and it changes from week to week but we work very closely with our suppliers and if there’s not one thing available there is usually a very good quality “next-to” substitute that is available for our customers,” he said.

There are no signs of these issues slowing down any time soon. Host thanks customers for understanding during this complex and turbulent time.

“We know that we got challenges, we hope that our customers understand that yes on occasion that can be a little bit frustrating and we are working our darndest to make sure that we have fully stocked shelves and provide a good quality service.”

It’s not just grocery stores struggling, but shoppers are feeling the squeeze. Host says due to inflation Econofoods had to remain competitive and raise prices on certain products. If name brands are out of stock or have a history of being scarce, Host says to try and buy generic store brands to keep at home.

