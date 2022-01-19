Stabenow, Peters announce historic $479 Million to fully fund new lock at the Soo Locks

WASHINGTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Gary Peters announced Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers will receive $479 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to invest in modernizing the Soo Locks.

With this investment, there is now enough funding to fully fund the Corp’s budget to finish building a new lock.

The Soo Locks are a crucial gateway for Great Lakes freighters carrying agricultural products and materials our manufacturers and military depend on. The new lock will mean there is a modern lock to handle larger vessels and will prevent failure of the locks, which would have devastating consequences for the economy and national security.

Senators Stabenow and Peters have led the effort for years to secure enough funding to complete this new lock—$1.3 billion in total. To learn more about the progress on the Soo Locks modernization project, click here.

“After a hard-fought effort, we finally have full funding of the Corp’s budget to finish building the new lock at the Soo Locks. In Michigan, we know how vital the Locks are to our economy and our national defense. We also know that we are on borrowed time until something happens that shuts them down. Thanks to our bipartisan efforts in Congress, and with the President’s leadership, we are able to finish this project as soon as possible,” said Senator Stabenow.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law is delivering for Michiganders with this significant investment in the Soo Locks – an economic and national security priority for Michigan and our nation,” said Senator Peters. “With some of the pumps operating the locks being more than 100 years old, it was long overdue that we modernize such a critical piece of our infrastructure and ensure sustainability for the future. Building a new lock will make our supply chains more resilient and bolster commerce on the Great Lakes – and I was proud to help pass the legislation making this necessary upgrade closer to a reality.”

The new Act will bring a lot of change to Michigan. It includes unprecedented funding—to finish modernizing the Soo Locks, rebuild our long-neglected roads and bridges, keep our drinking water safe, bring high-speed internet to communities across Michigan, invest in electric vehicles, and make the largest single investment ever in the Great Lakes. The Act also strengthens the Buy American laws.

