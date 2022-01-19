Advertisement

Stabenow, Peters announce historic $479 Million to fully fund new lock at the Soo Locks

Investment could put project ahead of schedule by as much as two years
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Gary Peters announced Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers will receive $479 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to invest in modernizing the Soo Locks.

With this investment, there is now enough funding to fully fund the Corp’s budget to finish building a new lock.

The Soo Locks are a crucial gateway for Great Lakes freighters carrying agricultural products and materials our manufacturers and military depend on. The new lock will mean there is a modern lock to handle larger vessels and will prevent failure of the locks, which would have devastating consequences for the economy and national security.

Senators Stabenow and Peters have led the effort for years to secure enough funding to complete this new lock—$1.3 billion in total. To learn more about the progress on the Soo Locks modernization project, click here.

“After a hard-fought effort, we finally have full funding of the Corp’s budget to finish building the new lock at the Soo Locks. In Michigan, we know how vital the Locks are to our economy and our national defense. We also know that we are on borrowed time until something happens that shuts them down. Thanks to our bipartisan efforts in Congress, and with the President’s leadership, we are able to finish this project as soon as possible,” said Senator Stabenow.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law is delivering for Michiganders with this significant investment in the Soo Locks – an economic and national security priority for Michigan and our nation,” said Senator Peters. “With some of the pumps operating the locks being more than 100 years old, it was long overdue that we modernize such a critical piece of our infrastructure and ensure sustainability for the future. Building a new lock will make our supply chains more resilient and bolster commerce on the Great Lakes – and I was proud to help pass the legislation making this necessary upgrade closer to a reality.”

The new Act will bring a lot of change to Michigan. It includes unprecedented funding—to finish modernizing the Soo Locks, rebuild our long-neglected roads and bridges, keep our drinking water safe, bring high-speed internet to communities across Michigan, invest in electric vehicles, and make the largest single investment ever in the Great Lakes. The Act also strengthens the Buy American laws.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Baraga man killed while working
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. House fire graphic.
Fatal fire under investigation in Houghton County
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The Houghton County Sheriff's Department says a hand-held propane torch was the cause of fire.
Tenant burned in Portage Township fire

Latest News

Houghton County took a year to build the new phone for their neighborhood
Houghton County couple installs a new emergency landline
Nearly $500,000 in grants awarded to 4 SUD recovery communities in Upper Peninsula
Barry J. Polzin Architects' illustration of its proposed 10,573 square-foot commercial...
Marquette City Planning Commission discusses possible downtown development
Temple Beth Sholom, a Jewish synagogue located in Marquette
Temple Beth Sholom reflects on Texas synagogue hostage situation