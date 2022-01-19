Snow persists Wednesday as lake effect machine ramps up

The lake effect snow machine begins over the northwest wind belts Tuesday night as a Canadian Prairies system, which brought widespread moderate to heavy snow earlier in the day, exits the Eastern U.P. An additional 1″ to 7″ of snowfall is possible for areas of Houghton County, Keweenaw County and the eastern counties through Wednesday morning. Coupled with gusty winds from the west through northwest, morning commuters can encounter low visibilities Wednesday due to blowing snow - in addition to driving on slick, snow-covered and icy-patched roads.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

NW wind belt lake effect continues until Friday as high pressure enforces drier air into the U.P. The reprieve is brief, as a Canadian Prairies system brings in widespread snow Saturday.

Temperatures trend mainly below seasonal this week, driven by a northwesterly jet stream plummeting from the Interior Plains of Canada.

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow (LES) over the northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 10s -- falling to 0s late afternoon

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts, diminishing in the evening; cold

>Highs: 10

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold, with breezy southwest winds in the afternoon

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to occasionally moderate snow; blustery

Highs: 10s

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest through west wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 10

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very cold and windy with morning snow showers north

>Highs: 0s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.