Sen. Debbie Stabenow announces millions of dollars to go to the Soo Locks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, two months after getting the president’s signature, Senator Debbie Stabenow praised the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

“This has been talked about for years and years and years, but we were able to come together and get it done,” said Stabenow. “And so I want to make sure every single dollar possible comes to your community {and} comes to Michigan.”

The senator and some of her team hosted elected and local leaders and discussed how the money would be distributed. The Soo Locks will receive $479 million to fully fund a new lock. It would mark the first major upgrade to the crucial gateway in 50 years.

“We’re now in the neighborhood of $1.3 trillion, which is what the army corps tells us they need to finish the project,” said Stabenow’s Senior Policy Advisor, Aaron Suntag. “And,... {they} will hopefully finish it two years early.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is also expected to help more Michigan transportation. Around $363 million will go toward state airports. More than a half-billion dollars will help with bridges over the next five years. It is the single largest investment in our nation’s bridges since the construction of the interstate system.

“There’s also $12 billion that would come online over the next five years to help our local communities deal with their bridge needs,” said the senator’s Legislative Assistant, Lot Kwarteng.

There will also be funding towards a new Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which would help provide high-speed internet to those who have limited or no access.

And, there will be an opportunity to fix some water infrastructure, specifically with lead water service replacement.

“Michigan alone, just this year, is going to receive $70 million,” Suntag explained. “I certainly don’t need to tell anyone from Michigan about the issues of lead, contamination, and the importance of removing lead service lines. This is definitely an exciting project.”

The act includes $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to protect the largest fresh surface water system in the world.

