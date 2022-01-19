Advertisement

Preparations underway for Irontown Rail Jam in Negaunee

Poster for the event
Poster for the event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are underway for the first ever Irontown Rail Jam. The event is a kickoff for the Heikki Lunta winter festival in Negaunee.

The skiiers and snowboarders will square off in a jam style competition. They’ll have 45 minutes each for a run to pull off their best tricks. The organizers say the competitors are excited to show the public what they can do.

“The great thing about the skiiers and snowboarders is of course they’re used to the cold weather, they’re passionate about their sports and to have something unique like this offered so the general public can come and watch and partake is pretty awesome,” said Brandon Croney, Owner of The Compound Ski Shop in Marquette.

The Irontown Rail Jam is next Friday January 28. Competition begins at 6 p.m. Heikki Lunta includes a full two days of events.

