Peter White Public Library to get new recording booth

A microphone inside the new recording booth
A microphone inside the new recording booth(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library will have a recording booth soon. In a partnership with the Superiorland Library Cooperative, work is being completed on a new recording booth so patrons may record their own audio.

From audio books to podcast episodes, the library staff say they’re excited to offer the space and equipment so patrons can create their own projects.

“When this partnership, when this opportunity came up we felt like this was a service that our patrons would really enjoy, we have had questions about podcasts before and we offer a podcast here at the library so we can record it in here now, and we think it’s a service that the community will use and enjoy,” said PWPL Adult Services Department Head Samantha Ashby.

The recording booth is named after U.P. resident Victoria E. Wolf. She made several generous contributions to several arts groups including Great Lakes Talking Books. The recording booth will be available beginning February 1.

