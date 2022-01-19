OSF St. Francis Hospitals announces changes to services

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From drive-through COVID testing to emergency room visits, OSF St. Francis Hospital is taking precautions to keep you safe.

“We’ve got demand outstripping supply, whatever it may be. If a hospital bed is a supply, we’re low on that. We’re just packed right now,” said Dr. Bill Hook, Director of Medical Services at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

To conserve testing supplies, you must be showing symptoms to receive a COVID test. The hospital asks that you don’t go to the emergency department to be tested.

“We really need to have access for those people that are truly in dire need. If they’re having shortness of breath, chest pains or just absolute trouble with COVID. Sore throats unfortunately probably would end up being triaged to a very low priority in the emergency room,” said Dr. Hook.

If you are admitted to the hospital, visitors are still restricted. Only a support person is allowed. That includes parents and people helping to make medical decisions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, OSF has been the only location in Delta County offering monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for COVID-19.

The medicine has changed with the variants and the new monoclonal antibody treatment for omicron is available, but not to everyone.

“But that is in such short supply that we will continue to have to make significant triage decisions on who will get that medication going on,” said Dr. Hook.

Anti-viral pills are also available by prescription only. The hospital still encourages everyone to get vaccinated or boosted to help prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

