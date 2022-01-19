Advertisement

OSF St. Francis Hospitals announces changes to services

High demand and limited supply means the hospital needs to triage several services.
A sign outside the emergency department.
A sign outside the emergency department.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From drive-through COVID testing to emergency room visits, OSF St. Francis Hospital is taking precautions to keep you safe.

“We’ve got demand outstripping supply, whatever it may be. If a hospital bed is a supply, we’re low on that. We’re just packed right now,” said Dr. Bill Hook, Director of Medical Services at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

To conserve testing supplies, you must be showing symptoms to receive a COVID test. The hospital asks that you don’t go to the emergency department to be tested.

“We really need to have access for those people that are truly in dire need. If they’re having shortness of breath, chest pains or just absolute trouble with COVID. Sore throats unfortunately probably would end up being triaged to a very low priority in the emergency room,” said Dr. Hook.

If you are admitted to the hospital, visitors are still restricted. Only a support person is allowed. That includes parents and people helping to make medical decisions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, OSF has been the only location in Delta County offering monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for COVID-19.

The medicine has changed with the variants and the new monoclonal antibody treatment for omicron is available, but not to everyone.

“But that is in such short supply that we will continue to have to make significant triage decisions on who will get that medication going on,” said Dr. Hook.

Anti-viral pills are also available by prescription only. The hospital still encourages everyone to get vaccinated or boosted to help prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Baraga man killed while working
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. House fire graphic.
Fatal fire under investigation in Houghton County
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The Houghton County Sheriff's Department says a hand-held propane torch was the cause of fire.
Tenant burned in Portage Township fire

Latest News

Ishpeming Schools move to distance learning starting Friday
UP Regional Blood Center Sign
Local man learns firsthand just how important blood donations can be
Mobile food pantry event-Feeding America West Michigan
Feeding America West Michigan brings mobile food pantry to Marquette County
Stabenow, Peters announce historic $479 Million to fully fund new lock at the Soo Locks