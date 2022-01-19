Advertisement

MSP reminding motorists of snowbank safety

(WBAY)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police are asking drivers to take extra precautions on the road, especially with snowbanks.

With recent snowstorms, we are seeing high snowbanks that make it hard for drivers to see around before pulling out on the road. State Troopers say that motorists need to slow down and take extra time before pulling out where the snow is high, especially around stop signs and traffic lights.

Mark Giannunzio, MSP Public Information Officer, explained why they are reminding drivers about this.

“We just want to remind motorists that when you’re seeing these large snowbanks, if you can’t see what’s on the other side of the snowbanks you need to start slowing down so you can be ready for somebody that might be pulling out from that snowbank,” Giannunzio said. “Because if you can’t see them then they can’t see you.”

MSP also says that drivers who get in an accident at an intersection are usually at fault because of not taking the proper safety measures.

