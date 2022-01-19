Marquette City Planning Commission discusses possible downtown development

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Planning Commission is discussing a possible downtown development.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Barry J. Polzin Architects and 484 Bennaville presented the planning commission with their survey plan, approved by TriMedia Environmental & Engineering, to build a new commercial property at 200 south fifth street.

The planning commission voted that the architect company needs to provide an updated survey plan that meets commission specifications before moving forward. If approved by the City Planning Commission, Barry J. Polzin Architects could begin construction on a 10,573 square-foot commercial development.

The plans are to turn the commercial development into a building for The Back Lot Beer Garden and Food Truck, a restaurant owned by 484 Bennaville.

Included in the survey plan is Polzin Architects’ plan to build a 1,050 square-foot residential duplex which includes a two-car parking garage.

The City Planning Commission plans to review the updated site plan at its next meeting on Feb 1.

