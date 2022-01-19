Advertisement

Marquette City Planning Commission discusses possible downtown development

Barry J. Polzin Architects and 484 Bennaville, LLC are proposing a plan to build residential duplex and commercial property on S. Fifth Street.
Barry J. Polzin Architects' illustration of its proposed 10,573 square-foot commercial...
Barry J. Polzin Architects' illustration of its proposed 10,573 square-foot commercial development that could be used for a beer garden and food truck complex(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Planning Commission is discussing a possible downtown development.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Barry J. Polzin Architects and 484 Bennaville presented the planning commission with their survey plan, approved by TriMedia Environmental & Engineering, to build a new commercial property at 200 south fifth street.

The planning commission voted that the architect company needs to provide an updated survey plan that meets commission specifications before moving forward. If approved by the City Planning Commission, Barry J. Polzin Architects could begin construction on a 10,573 square-foot commercial development.

The plans are to turn the commercial development into a building for The Back Lot Beer Garden and Food Truck, a restaurant owned by 484 Bennaville.

Included in the survey plan is Polzin Architects’ plan to build a 1,050 square-foot residential duplex which includes a two-car parking garage.

The City Planning Commission plans to review the updated site plan at its next meeting on Feb 1.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Baraga man killed while working
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Picture of Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker
Rabbi who escaped Texas synagogue served in Marquette
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Meijer announces free home delivery across its footprint

Latest News

Temple Beth Sholom, a Jewish synagogue located in Marquette
Temple Beth Sholom reflects on Texas synagogue hostage situation
A ski jumper after landing
Annual Ski Jumping Tournament gets underway after delay
Volunteers are still needed. For over two decades skiers have flocked to Marquette County to...
Noquemanon Ski Marathon still seeking volunteers
A microphone inside the new recording booth
Peter White Public Library to get new recording booth