Local man learns firsthand just how important blood donations can be

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. man has learned firsthand just how his donations have helped the community.

John Mayotte who has been donating blood for over 30 years, had his life saved thanks to the hard work of the U.P. Regional Blood Center.

“Few years back I got a call to come in and donate platelets, and when I got here they tested my hemoglobin and it was half of what it should have been. so they said go to your doctor right away, turned out I had an unidentified gastric bleed,” said Mayotte.

Mayotte spent two weeks in the hospital where his life was not only saved but he received 8 units of blood from the same place he has donated all these years.

“I have always donated over the years thinking i was helping someone else, but this time it got to help me,” said Mayotte.

Mayotte has donated blood over 300 times in his life despite his fear of needles and urges everyone to consider donating.

“I’ve had a fear of needles my whole life and you usually don’t notice the needle. it’s worth doing it,” said Mayotte.

Mayotte takes pride in knowing his donation stays here in the U.P. and helps people in the U.P.

“The blood stays here, it doesn’t go elsewhere. I never thought of getting back until I was in the hospital getting it back and that’s kind of handy,” said Mayotte.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center currently serves 13 area hospitals across the Upper Peninsula. They are always in need of donations and ask if you are able to give that you consider donating. Your donation may help save someone right here in your own community. You can find out more information on how you can donate here.

