ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Public Schools will transition to virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 21 until Monday, Jan. 31.

The decision to go virtual was due to the high level of absenteeism of both staff and students. The absenteeism is due to sickness, said Ishpeming Public schools Superintendent Carrie Meyer.

