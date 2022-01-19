Ishpeming church members headed to Washington D.C. for March for Life rally

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ishpeming are headed to Washington D.C. About 50 parishioners loaded on to a Checker bus Wednesday afternoon.

They’re headed to the annual March for Life in D.C. It’s about a 15 hour drive and the group hopes to be in D.C. around 1 p.m. Father Ryan Ford says he hopes the trip helps reaffirm the church members pro-life convictions.

“Especially for young people, there’s a lot of young people at the march and to see that they’re not alone in their convictions, they’re not alone in their pro-life convictions and they can band together, it’s a way to renew our energy to support our local efforts,” said Ford.

The group is planning to return to Ishpeming Sunday afternoon.

