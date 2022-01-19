Advertisement

Ishpeming church members headed to Washington D.C. for March for Life rally

Church members boarding the bus bound for D.C.
Church members boarding the bus bound for D.C.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ishpeming are headed to Washington D.C. About 50 parishioners loaded on to a Checker bus Wednesday afternoon.

They’re headed to the annual March for Life in D.C. It’s about a 15 hour drive and the group hopes to be in D.C. around 1 p.m. Father Ryan Ford says he hopes the trip helps reaffirm the church members pro-life convictions.

“Especially for young people, there’s a lot of young people at the march and to see that they’re not alone in their convictions, they’re not alone in their pro-life convictions and they can band together, it’s a way to renew our energy to support our local efforts,” said Ford.

The group is planning to return to Ishpeming Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

