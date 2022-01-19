Iron County knitting group provides more than needles and yarn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The group helped welcome Elizabeth Greve when she moved to Michigan eight years ago. Not knowing anybody, she decided to join a local knitting and crocheting group at the West Iron District Library.

“I’ve just been amazed at how we’ve been welcomed into the community, into groups like this. The library is just wonderful,” Greve said.

The library says the program was designed to welcome new members like Greve.

“Even though knit and crochet tends to be a solitary activity, we thought it would be a neat idea to offer a weekly gathering, so it can turn into a social event,” said Stephanie Swenski, Library Assistant Director and Programming Coordinator.

While the crafters are hard at work, they find time to enjoy the company, too.

“To get together and have fellowship in our interests [is important], This is just the steppingstone in our conversations,” Greve said.

Greve says the group will often meet outside of the library to spend time together. Because of the pandemic, the group was not able to meet in person for nearly a year.

“We all continued in our homes doing crafts or whatever we are interested in. I was very happy to get together again,” Greve explained.

Most of the group is adults, but Greve says an 8-year-old girl takes part when she can.

“She soaks everything up. She is so ready to learn how to crochet, and how to knit. We welcome her with open arms,” Greve said.

Swenski says having a multi-generational activity goes beyond just learning.

“Those individuals may become a mentor for those kids as they grow older, it is really nice to mix the ages anytime we can,” Swenski said.

The group meets at the library in Iron River every Wednesday from 11 a.m. CT until noon. It is free to join, and all are welcome.

