Iron County complex offers outdoor events

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are looking for an outdoor activity this week Young’s Golf, Recreation, and Dining in Iron River can keep you busy. Young’s is a non-profit trust looking to provide outdoor recreation to its community.

Thursday evening, Young’s will offer an evening under the full moon. You can walk the trail network in either skis or snowshoes.

The event is free to attend, and the group will meet at the complex on Young’s Lane in Iron River at 6 p.m. CT.

“Bring a headlamp or flashlight, and just check out what we have to offer. We just recently expanded our entire trail system; we have new mapping and signage. It is a great way to get outdoors, meet new people, and for beginners, try something new,” said Jason Smedlund, Young’s Marketing Director.

Young’s has over 23 miles of trail networks at the complex. On Saturday, the complex will host a winter fest. Equipment rental is free with live music and drinks. The event starts at 10 a.m. CT and runs until 8:30 p.m. CT.

