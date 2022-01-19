Houghton County couple installs a new emergency landline

STANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Within three-to-file miles of Ed and Faye Wakeham’s home in Stanton Township, there is no cell service.. For many years, the couple and their neighbors have had difficulty making emergency calls.

“We had a fire here quite a few years ago before we had a landline here,” said Ed. “I had to go to five houses to get help. They either didn’t have a phone, no one was home, or no one had a cell phone.”

As a result, the Wakehams worked for a year to put an emergency call box at the edge of their driveway on Little America Road. The phone became operational just two months ago.

Houghton County Sheriff Joshua Saaranen says the phone will make a big difference for Stanton Township residents.

“It’s a great community effort by a family of individuals to not only help themselves but their neighbors,” Saaranen said, “and assist not only law enforcement but fire, EMS, and first responders to be able to respond to something if necessary.”

The phone has neither any buttons, nor a dial. You just pick it up, and then...

“It dials directly to Station 80 in Negaunee,” the sheriff explained. “That brings up the address that the phone is at, and that way first responders (police, fire, ems) are able to respond to that location or wherever they’re needed.”

There is also a security camera in place to catch anyone making a false 911 call, which can result in a penalty.

The Wakehams say they are happy to help their neighbors.

“Just knowing that there would be help for somebody, you never know who it could be,” Ed stated. “It could be a stranger or a friend. It could be anybody.”

The Wakehams advise those who do not live on or live near Little America Road to drive to the street to see the phone so they know where it is in case of an emergency.

