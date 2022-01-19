Feeding America West Michigan brings mobile food pantry to Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A mobile food pantry event took place outside of the Berry Events Center on Wednesday, January 19 at 12:00 p.m.

Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions partnered with Upper Peninsula Health Plan, YMCA of Marquette, United Way of Marquette County, Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan, the City of Marquette, and Feeding America West Michigan to put on the mobile pantry event to help people in need.

Attendees were not asked to show identification or proof of income to receive food; however, they were required to provide basic contact information and confirm their need for food. The amount of food they received was based on their household size.

Jane Cisluycis, Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan volunteer, explained more.

“We’re out here to take care of our neighbors and it is a joy to see people in their vehicles that come out and they usually have smiles on their faces and they thank us as well. So, it’s a win win, everyone is happy.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all mobile pantries are providing drive-thru service at this time. Each event will provide groceries to around 300 families, free of charge

The schedule for the mobile food pantry can be found here.

