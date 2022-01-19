Advertisement

Family builds giant snowman in their front yard

The snowman is nearly 12 feet tall and is named Carl.
The Fleis Family stands in front of their nearly 12-foot tall snowman Carl in the front yard of...
The Fleis Family stands in front of their nearly 12-foot tall snowman Carl in the front yard of their Republic Township home(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County family has gone above and beyond with their winter decor.

Marc Fleis and his children have built a nearly 12-foot tall snowman in the front yard of their Hemlock Street home in Republic Township. The family used shovels and snow scoops to build three snowballs, then used a forklift to place them on top of each other.

The snowman’s name is Carl. Marc Fleis, the creator of the snowman, says he enjoys seeing people stop by to check out his family’s creation. “We’re happy with that kind of attention,” Fleis said. “The kids and I were discussing it, and we didn’t just make it for ourselves. That’s why it’s on the corner, it’s for everybody to check out.”

The Fleis Family says they are considering building an even larger snowman next winter.

