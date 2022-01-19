Blustery & snowy day ahead

The lake effect snow machine has ramped up in the wake of a clipper system. Plan for a windy and snowy day, especially near Lake Superior. Northwest winds will gust in excess of 35mph. Therefore blowing snow will still be a big hazard along with slippery roads. We’re headed toward a cold pattern through next week. Temperatures will drop today and stay below normal for the coming days. However, it will feel colder wind chills will range in the teens below zero to twenties below zero!

Today: Windy, snow in the north and northwest, and colder

>Temps: Single numbers west, mid-teens elsewhere

Thursday: Snow showers in the morning with clouds decreasing

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Friday: Mostly sunny and very cold

>Highs: Low teens

>Wind Chills: -20s

Saturday: Widespread light snow

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Scattered snow showers in the east

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Monday: Cloudy with scattered snow

>Highs: Low teens

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Single numbers

