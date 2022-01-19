Advertisement

Annual Ski Jumping Tournament gets underway after delay

A ski jumper after landing
A ski jumper after landing(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday’s wintery weather didn’t help things at the annual Ski Jumping Tournament at Suicide Hill in Negaunee. A good sized crowd turned out for the event but the snow made the track unsafe for the jumpers.

Crews worked for more than two hours to get the track ready for jumping. Once the track was repaired and iced down the jumps took place as normal. This year featured 17 jumpers from across the U.S. Due to the pandemic, European athletes are not traveling. This was the 135th year for the Ski Jumping Tournament.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Baraga man killed while working
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Picture of Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker
Rabbi who escaped Texas synagogue served in Marquette
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Meijer announces free home delivery across its footprint

Latest News

Temple Beth Sholom, a Jewish synagogue located in Marquette
Temple Beth Sholom reflects on Texas synagogue hostage situation
Volunteers are still needed. For over two decades skiers have flocked to Marquette County to...
Noquemanon Ski Marathon still seeking volunteers
A microphone inside the new recording booth
Peter White Public Library to get new recording booth
NMU has returned to in-person learning at the beginning of the new semester on Tuesday, January...
NMU has resumed in-person learning