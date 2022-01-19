Annual Ski Jumping Tournament gets underway after delay

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday’s wintery weather didn’t help things at the annual Ski Jumping Tournament at Suicide Hill in Negaunee. A good sized crowd turned out for the event but the snow made the track unsafe for the jumpers.

Crews worked for more than two hours to get the track ready for jumping. Once the track was repaired and iced down the jumps took place as normal. This year featured 17 jumpers from across the U.S. Due to the pandemic, European athletes are not traveling. This was the 135th year for the Ski Jumping Tournament.

