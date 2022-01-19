Advertisement

7 UPS employees face organized crime charges in Ky.

Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres — Bottom row (left to right): Aleman Galvon Herrera, Alisbex Galvon Herrera, Adianez Herrera(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Seven UPS employees in Louisville have been charged with being involved in organized crime and concealing jewelry boxes during their shifts.

According to court documents, an investigation was launched on Jan. 3 following suspicions that Adianez Herrera, Esther Gonzales, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres, Aleman Napoles, and Alisbex Galvon Herrera were involved in a crime ring. They are accused of stealing Swarovski products from UPS, causing the company to lose approximately $12,000 in merchandise, with the cost potentially being much higher.

During their Tuesday appearances in court, six of the suspects were given $10,000 cash bonds.

As the only suspect also charged with tampering with physical evidence, Gonzalez was given a bond of $20,000 cash.

