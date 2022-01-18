Widespread snow coming to the U.P. Tuesday

Lake effect snow over the northwest winds belts of Upper Michigan Monday night, steered in by high pressure over the Prairie Provinces -- mainly up to 1″ accumulations over higher terrain and eastern counties near the Lake Superior shore. Widespread snow comes to the U.P. Tuesday by a clipper system rolling in from the Northern Plains. The mainly wet snow from the system can be heavy at times -- accumulations ranging from 2″ to 6″, with more than 6″ possible in higher elevations. Gusty winds from the south leads to potentially blowing snow, which can lead to poor visibility driving on the snow-slicked roads.

The lake effect snow machine begins over the northwest wind belts Tuesday night as the system exits the region, and persists until Friday as high pressure enforces drier air into the U.P. The reprieve is brief, as a Canadian Prairies system brings in widespread snow late Friday through Saturday.

Temperatures trend mainly below seasonal this week, with cold spells (highs in the teens or less) expected Wednesday through Friday, then Sunday through next Monday.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with few snow showers and freezing drizzle early, then snow beginning in the western counties midmorning and spreading east towards the afternoon; moderate to occasionally heavy snow with accumulations 2″ to 6″, with more than 6″ possible in higher elevations; blustery with southerly winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Mid 20s to Lower 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow (LES) over the northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 10s -- falling to 0s late afternoon

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, then increasing clouds late with a chance of snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; blustery

Highs: 20

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest through west wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy few snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

