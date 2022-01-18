Watersmeet Township School to resume in-person classes with masks required; no spectators allowed at athletic events

WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Watersmeet Township Schools resume in-person learning Tuesday, but with enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

Through Jan. 31, Superintendent George Peterson says anyone on school property is required to wear a face mask, and no spectators will be allowed at athletic events.

The district went remote for the past week because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The enhanced protocols will be reevaluated Jan. 31.

