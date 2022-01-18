System brings widespread snow

A clipper system in Saskatchewan will move across the U.P. today through tomorrow. Snow will move into the western counties by mid-morning and become widespread during the day. Winds will increase this evening through tomorrow morning with gusts of around 35-40mph. Therefore blowing snow will cause poor visibility at times. Roads will also be slippery, especially during the afternoon as lake enhancement will be possible in the east off of Lake Michigan. Then, lake effect snow takes over tonight along the northwest wind belts. Behind this system, a colder pattern takes hold through the weekend with temperatures trending below normal.

For the latest alerts click below.

https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

For the latest radar image click below.

https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

Today: Widespread, cloudy, and breezy

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Wednesday: Blustery with lake effect snow showers and colder

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Thursday: Morning light snow showers. Then, clouds decreasing

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Friday: Staying cold with a mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Saturday: Morning light snow and cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-teens west, low 20s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries north

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of scattered snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.