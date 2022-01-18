Advertisement

Superior Search and Rescue expanding drone program in the Copper Country

By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPER COUNTRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Search and Rescue is expanding its drone program in the Copper Country with a purchase of a brand new drone.

According to the organization, the drone was purchased to assist with missing persons and other major incidents.

The Portage Health Foundation and the Portage Health Auxiliary and Gift Shop helped fund the program with two grants totaling $35,000 along with donations from giving Tuesday 2021.

The new drone has a flight time of up to to 55 minutes and a newer and more advanced thermal camera.

It also includes the ability to digitally reconstruct a crash incident to pinpoint a target and relay that location to first responders on the ground.

