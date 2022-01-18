Advertisement

Rabbi who escaped Texas synagogue served in Marquette

Picture of Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker
Picture of Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We’ve learned about an Upper Michigan connection to Saturday’s Texas synagogue attack.

The Rabbi involved, Charlie Cytron-Walker, spent time with Marquette County’s Temple Beth Shalom.

The temple uses rabbis from the Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati which Cytron-Walker attended. Cytron-Walker was in Marquette as a student rabbi in 2002 and 2003.

He and three other hostages were able to escape after a more than 10-hour standoff with a gunman in Colleyville, Texas Saturday night.

Cytron-Walker is crediting past security training for getting himself and his congregants out safely.

Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings” that he let the gunman inside the suburban Fort Worth synagogue Saturday because he appeared to need shelter. He said the man was not threatening or suspicious at first. Later, he heard a gun click as he was praying.

The FBI on Sunday night issued a statement calling the ordeal “a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted” and said the Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating.

