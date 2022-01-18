Advertisement

PFAS fish consumption advisory issued for Bay of Green Bay and associated tributaries

PFAS fish consumption advisory issued for Bay of Green Bay
PFAS fish consumption advisory issued for Bay of Green Bay(Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesday a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for the Bay of Green Bay and its tributaries following results of fish sampling conducted in 2020.

Elevated levels of PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate), a type of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), were detected in rock bass sampled from the Peshtigo River. As a result, the DNR and DHS recommend consuming only one meal per week for rock bass from the Bay of Green Bay and its associated tributaries up to the first dam. This includes portions of the Peshtigo, Oconto and Menominee rivers.

Low levels of PFOS were found in other species sampled from the Peshtigo River and Green Bay, but results were not high enough to warrant issuing new, more restrictive advisories.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that have been used for decades in various products, such as non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foams that have made their way into the environment.

Health risks may increase when fish with high levels of PFAS are consumed. These can include increased cholesterol levels, decreased immune response, and decreased fertility in women, among other health effects. More information is available on the DHS website.

Following fish consumption advisories will help protect you from consuming excess PFOS, Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) and mercury. A complete list of up-to-date consumption advisories can be found in the DNR’s Choose Wisely booklet.

Additional fish consumption advice and information on the effects of PFAS can be found on the DNR’s website

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Meijer announces free home delivery across its footprint
Picture of Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker
Rabbi who escaped Texas synagogue served in Marquette
A three-car property damage crash happened on Sharon Avenue Monday, Jan. 17.
3-car crash under investigation in Houghton
Generic crash
Rollover crash in Houghton County sends one person to the hospital

Latest News

noquemanon
Noquemanon Ski Marathon still seeking volunteers
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Health Department issues contact tracing update
Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day
Michigan State Police remind drivers about snowplow safety
Aspirus Health offers safety tips for hitting the slopes