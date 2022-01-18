OSF Healthcare St. Francis Hospital addresses increase in COVID-19 cases in community

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Addressing the impacts and adjusting to new variants resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have been and remain top priorities for OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group.

With the community spread of COVID-19 remaining high in Delta County, taking precautions to protect the health and safety of the community as well as local health care providers is as important as ever. In order to do so effectively, adjustments to services and policies are often necessary therefore, OSF St. Francis would like to share the following updates:

· Drive up COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m.-Noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Currently, testing is only for individuals with symptoms or preparing for a procedure (with a test ordered by a provider). There are a limited number of rapid tests available daily and due to the high volume of tests being conducted, results for PCR tests that are sent out are averaging three to five days. For those who have been exposed but do not have symptoms or are in need of a test for travel or employment purposes, we ask that you take an at-home test or go through a local pharmacy based on your testing requirements.

· Our local COVID-19 Triage line is manned from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, please call (906) 233-4225 for any questions associated with COVID-19 exposures, symptoms or testing.

· Avoid using the Emergency Department to obtain a COVID-19 test if you are not experiencing a medical emergency. If you have minor symptoms like sniffles or a mild cough you should get tested for COVID-19 through the outlets listed above. Those with life-threatening emergencies should always seek care by calling 911 or visiting the nearest emergency department.

· Visitor restrictions remain in place at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital as well as all medical group locations as we continue to only allow support persons. The guidelines for a support person to accompany a patient to an appointment, procedure or if hospitalized are as follows:

Anyone who is comfortable attending an appointment without a support person is encouraged to do so to help limit traffic throughout the facility.

Those who need to accompany a patient must be healthy, pass a COVID-19 screening, able to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status and be over the age of 18.

For those who need or are a designated support person, please contact the department where the patient has an appointment or is hospitalized for more information at (906) 786-3311.

Hospitalized patients are permitted one support person per day; with exceptions for pediatric patients and end-of-life circumstances.

The primary method of communication for hospitalized patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 is through digital means, there are some exceptions that allow for one support person based on essential situations.

OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group continues to be the only location in Delta County that is administering monoclonal antibody treatments since they have been made available. The number of treatments available daily often outweighs the number of patients eligible. The medical team continues to evaluate all individuals that are referred and triage accordingly, prioritizing based on the criteria outlined by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Vaccination against COVID-19 remains the single most effective tool in reducing the risk of severe illness or hospitalization. Those who are due for a booster, anyone 12 years or older who received a second dose five months ago, are encouraged to receive the booster dose through a local pharmacy, community health vaccination clinic or primary care provider.

In addition to getting vaccinated, simple precautions can reduce the spread of COVID-19. These include wearing a mask in public, especially indoors, watching your physical distance from others and practicing good handwashing habits or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers when soap and water are not available as well as staying home if you are sick and testing if you are experiencing symptoms.

For up-to-date information, guidelines, and recommendations visit www.CDC.gov. You can also visit osfhealthcare.org/covid19 to find out more about local resources and support person guidelines.

