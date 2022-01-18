Noquemanon Ski Marathon still seeking volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 24th annual Noquemanon Ski Marathon is happening this Saturday.

Volunteers are still needed. for over two decades skiers have flocked to Marquette county to compete. The event will take place Friday and Saturday and expects a turnout of over 1000 skiers. The grassroots event relies fully on volunteers to make this nationally recognized race happen.

“We need volunteers at the superior dome, at our finish line, we also need volunteers helping with our bag pickup area, and we also have different outdoor activities at different aid stations,” said Nicole Swenson.

For the first time the Noquemanon is using a new volunteer platform from Marquette county united way called “Yooper’s united”. This program helps connect the community to many different volunteer opportunities. Swenson says year after year it’s the volunteers that make the races so great.

“Of course we have awesome snow this year, a wonderful race course, beautiful woods, but it’s our community and our sponsors that make this event wonderful,” said Swenson.

Title sponsor Nicolet Bank says it’s honored to take part in a great community event.

“Being a part of this community, we’re certainly thrilled for that opportunity,” said Boris Martysz of Nicolet Bank.

With the increased snow fall, race director Jason Rolling expects a great course.

“It should be one of the best trails we’ve ever had. It’s actually snowing right now so we’re smiles ear to ear and now we can focus on really putting this event on and making sure its great for everyone who comes,” said Rolling.

You can learn more about this event here and you can volunteer for this event here.

