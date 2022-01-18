NMU has resumed in-person learning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU has returned to in-person learning at the beginning of the new semester on Tuesday, January 18.

This comes after starting remotely last week and implementing stricter COVID protocols, such as the requirement of wearing KN-95 masks indoors. The university distributed the KN-95 masks to students beginning Thursday.

Randomized testing of over 700 individuals also began this week as a continuing effort to battle COVID.

Derek Hall, NMU spokesperson, explained what the first day back looks like.

“Through this whole experience we’ve tried to be as face to face as possible and today is a great example of that,” said Hall. “Yes, its snowing but our students are in class, they’re there learning and they want to be there.”

At NMU the current COVID case rates are 4 students in quarantine and 2 confirmed cases.

