NMU has both GLIAC Swimmers of the Week

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Heidi Billings and Ondrej Zach have been named the GLIAC Swimmers of the Week.

Heidi Billings

Heidi is a Freshman from Fairbanks, Alaska, and is majoring in Sports Science.

She saw success in her individual events on Jan. 15, 2022, at UW-Stevens Point. Billings broke a pool record swimming at a time of 2:03.05 in the 200-yard backstroke. She swam to another first-place victory in the 100-yard breaststroke swimming at a time of 1:07.28.

In relay action, Billings joined Briana Arnold, Txell Font-Cantarero, and Ella Houwers on the 200-yard medley relay team that took second with a time of 1:49.04.

This is Billings’ fifth GLIAC Swimmer of the Week Award this year.

Ondrej Zach

Ondrej is a Junior from Rudolfov, Czech Republic, and is majoring in Physical Education/Coaching. Along with swimming for NMU, he is a member of the Czech National Team. He holds a GLIAC record in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 15:10.35.

Ondrej saw success on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at UW-Stevens Point placing first in two individual events. In the 1000-yard freestyle, he topped his competitors with a time of 9:49.26. He also snagged a win in the 500-yard freestyle at a time of 4:51.51.

This is his third GLIAC Swimmer of the Week Award this year.

Up Next

Billings, Zach, and the rest of the Wildcats return home for Senior Day in the PEIF pool, as they are set to swim off against Michigan Tech’s club team on Saturday, Jan 29, 2022.

