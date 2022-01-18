Michigan State Police remind drivers about snowplow safety

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Wakefield Post warns drivers to never pass a snowplow.

Drivers can get caught in a ”snow cloud” or be hit by the wing plow - a plow that extends from the side of the truck.

Slow down and stay 6 to 10 vehicles lengths behind them, said the Wakefield Post in a press release Tuesday. Get more winter driving safety tips at Michigan.gov/WinterDriving.

