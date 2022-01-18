Advertisement

Michigan State Police remind drivers about snowplow safety

Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day
Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day(123RF)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Wakefield Post warns drivers to never pass a snowplow.

Drivers can get caught in a ”snow cloud” or be hit by the wing plow - a plow that extends from the side of the truck.

Slow down and stay 6 to 10 vehicles lengths behind them, said the Wakefield Post in a press release Tuesday. Get more winter driving safety tips at Michigan.gov/WinterDriving.

