MDOT releases winning snowplow names

What does ‘Blade of Glory,’ ‘Plower Power,’ and ‘Fast and Flurryous’ all have in common?
The winter storm that WBTV’s First Alert Weather team has been talking about all week has...
The winter storm that WBTV's First Alert Weather team has been talking about all week has arrived, and leaders want you to be safe during it.
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Earlier this month MDOT released the winning names for their snowplows that have been submitted since January 2021.

In an effort to make winter weather fun the Michigan Department of Transportation began accepting the submissions for winter-themed puns of their snowplows throughout the state to bring awareness of where the plows are and what they’re doing to keep the roads clear in the winter.

In the Upper Peninsula there were 203 names submitted for 33 different plows around the region. Some fan-favorites were Snowba Fett, Sisu, and Yooper Scooper.

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Communications Representative, explained why they enjoy the public’s involvement.

“It’s a really fun way to get people involved in our plowing and get them thinking about winter safety,” said Weingarten. “And more people who are aware of where the plows are and that they’re out there doing their job the better it is for winter weather awareness and overall safety.”

This was first inspired by a similar plow naming venture in Scotland by Scotland Transportation.

MDOT also has a feature on there website in which you can see where a plow is, what the plow’s name is, what they’re doing, and view through the windshield of what road looks like.

