Marquette City Commission holds public work session, gives update on Marquette Board of Light and Power

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of its legally required minimum of two public work sessions per month, the Marquette City Commission held another on Monday.

This session was dedicated to updating the public on the Marquette Board of Light and Power and its plans for the future.

The MBLP has new software in the works for users to more easily pay their bills and check their usage.

The board is also proposing new controls for the current hydro plant near Tourist Park and the possible installation of new 69-kilovolt power lines in parts of the city this summer, something the commission says has been in the works for over 20 years.

The MBLP says it is not likely to expand the city’s fiber-optic broadband internet services, noting there are already many internet options for consumers in the city.

Marquette City Commissioner Jenn Hill thinks the board needs to be more transparent with the public about its decision, adding many might benefit from better internet services. “I think there’s a lot of questions around equity with people and how [they] are going to actually get access to broadband,” Hill said. “There may be six companies, but how expensive are they? What about folks who have kids who really need this?”

The MBLP says the talk of expanding fiber optic internet access is not off the table, but it first needs to come up with an economical plan to do it.

The city commission announced that it will be discussing whether or not it will grant the Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) a franchise for the old Presque Isle Power Plant. If granted a franchise, UPPCO would be able to use the property to distribute power.

Additionally, the MBLP is discussing the possibility of adding more electric vehicle chargers in the city. It says it is in the early stages of determining how more electric vehicles in the area will affect electricity usage, which could allow the board to make certain infrastructure changes to accommodate EVs.

