MAPS updates public on COVID numbers

Members of the MAPS Board
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area School Board Monday night updating the public on its COVID policy. The update included national, state and county-wide data.

MAPS Interim Superintendent, Zack Sedgwick, read the data during a regular board meeting Monday. He said in Marquette County hospitalizations rates are down 4 percent from last month and the test positivity rate is at 22 percent.

That case rate is up 348 percent over the past two weeks. Since the start of the school year, MAPS has seen 94 confirmed student cases and 69 unconfirmed student cases.

“The CDC has changed the guidelines for quarantines, isolations for people that test positive and also for people that are considered close-contacts, and we continue to use these guidelines when providing parents information and advice,” Sedgwick said.

Even with the county-wide increase in cases, attendance numbers in Marquette schools remain around 87 percent, well above the state’s threshold of 75 percent. No changes were made in the MAPS policy regarding COVID.

