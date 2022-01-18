Advertisement

Iron County theatre group prepares for “Frozen Jr.” performance

The show was postponed from December because of school cancelations and holiday break
The cast of 32 children range in age from eight to 18
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend-- after a month’s delay, an Iron County theatre group is bringing “Frozen Jr.” to the stage.

For what feels like the first time in forever, the West End Players have a show this weekend. The group postponed the production of “Frozen Jr.” from December to January 21.

“Cancelations in schools, people getting sick, including some of my leads, we thought it would be best to give everybody a recovery period so that way we could postpone the show,” said Sari Franzene, West End Players VP & Frozen Jr. Director.

Now, everyone is at full health and in the middle of dress rehearsal week. The cast of 32 includes kids from age eight to 18.

“Community theatre is a lot different than Broadway. However, we do what we can to provide for the community,” Franzene said.

The show, “Frozen Jr.” is a condensed adaptation of the movie, but familiar faces like Anna, Elsa, and Olaf can still be seen.

“It’s just about the two sisters and the love that they share as a bond and what true love actually is,” Franzene said.

Students rehearse Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays after school.

“I like being here, a lot. It gets away from all the stress,” said Rory Jacobson, Olaf.

Eliana Holroyd plays Anna, and she has been in 17 West End Player productions.

“I joined when I was eight because my grandma wanted me to get involved. Ever since then I have done every production since,” Holroyd said.

Holroyd has played ensemble, supporting, and lead roles. She says the easiest performances are those where you identify with your character.

“I am actually a lot like Anna in real life, like her bubbly personality. It is just like being myself on stage in a way and remembering to let loose a little bit because she is quirky and awkward,” Holroyd explains.

The show premieres at the Windsor Center in Iron River Friday at 6 p.m. CT, with performances again Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. CT. Tickets are only at the door and are $8 for adults, $5 for students, and children under 2-years-old are free.

