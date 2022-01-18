Advertisement

Fatal fire under investigation in Houghton County

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Calumet Post responded to a structure fire in Laird Township, Houghton County Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Preliminary investigation has led to the discovery of one unidentified deceased person in the structure. The on-scene investigation is ongoing at this time and further details will be released as they become available.

Troopers on scene are being assisted by the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit, Laird Township Fire Department, Pelkie Fire Department, and Bay Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Baraga man killed while working
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Picture of Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker
Rabbi who escaped Texas synagogue served in Marquette
Meijer announces free home delivery across its footprint
A three-car property damage crash happened on Sharon Avenue Monday, Jan. 17.
3-car crash under investigation in Houghton

Latest News

The winter storm that WBTV’s First Alert Weather team has been talking about all week has...
MDOT releases winning snowplow names
NMU Returns to in-person learning this new semester
NMU has resumed in-person learning
Omicron Variant
Omicron variant identified in the Dickinson-Iron District as cases surge
noquemanon
Noquemanon Ski Marathon still seeking volunteers