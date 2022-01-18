Copper Country Senior Meals temporarily closed through Friday

COPPER COUNTRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Copper Country Senior Meals will be temporarily closed Tuesday, January 18 through Friday, January 21, 2022, due to an increasing number of positive Covid cases throughout the community and with some of the administrative staff and/or their family members.

“We are doing all we can to remain safe while serving seniors and keeping them safe as well,” Executive Director Kathleen Harter said.

“While we are temporarily closed, we did provide all seniors with a hot meal on Monday and enough frozen meals to get through the week.”

Seniors without freezer space for the additional meals can put them in their refrigerator and eat them throughout this week.

Seniors who regularly attend Lakeview, Keweenaw Pines, and the Calumet Congregate Sites also received a hot, home-delivered meal on Monday and frozen meals for the rest of the week.

The Chassell Congregate Site was closed Monday and will be closed again on Wednesday, January 19.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and hope you understand our efforts to get back to normal as quickly as possible,” Harter said. “This decision was not made lightly, but we feel it is a necessary step to pause operations and give our staff a chance to regroup, rest and get healthy.”

Normal operations will resume on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Learn more about Senior Meals, including how a senior can sign up to receive meals, by visiting coppercountryseniormeals.org.

If you have any questions about Senior Meals or would like to do a story about CCSM, please email rsimpson@ccseniormeals.org.

