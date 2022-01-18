Advertisement

Baraga new number one in U.P. Girls Basketball Division Four

Other number ones remain the same
Basketball
Basketball(Source: Associated Press)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll

Boys Division 1-3

Record Pts Last

1. Menominee (4) 7-1 20 1

2. Escanaba 6-2 15 2

3. Kingsford 5-1 12 3

4. Westwood 6-1 7 4

5. Jeffers 7-0 6 5

Division 4

Record Pts Last

1. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 5-0 18 1

2. North Central (1) 8-0 15 T2

2. Rudyard (1) 5-0 15 T2

4. Munising 7-0 8 4

5. Wakefield-Marenisco 5-1 2 -

5. Norway 5-2 2 -

Girls Division 1-3

Record Pts Last

1. Calumet (4) 7-0 20 1

2. Houghton 10-0 14 2

3. Sault Ste. Marie 8-3 13 3

4. St. Ignace 5-2 9 4

5. Westwood 5-2 3 5

Others receiving votes: Hancock (7-2) 1.

Division 4

Record Pts Last

1. Baraga (3) 8-1 18 3

2. Carney-Nadeau (1) 6-1 16 1

3. Pickford 5-0 10 4

4. Rudyard 3-2 9 2

5. North Dickinson 6-2 5 -

Others receiving votes: Ewen-Trout Creek (5-2) 2.

