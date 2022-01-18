Baraga man killed while working

BARAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Baraga man was killed Monday morning while working at Besse Forest Products.

The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Raymond Bellaire of Baraga had been working on a piece of heavy equipment. He was pinned between the loader arms and the frame. Deputies were called to Besse Forest Products for a job site accident at 10:05 a.m. Monday. Bellaire was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Baraga Village Police Department, Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police Department, Baraga Fire Department, L’Anse Fire Department and Bay EMS.

According to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, this is the second workplace fatality in Michigan in 2022. There were 40 MIOSHA-related deaths in 2021. 2009 saw the lowest number with 24.

