Aspirus Health offers safety tips for hitting the slopes

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Before strapping into your bindings, keep in mind that a day on the slopes can be dangerous.

“When the snow hits the ground, skiing can be one of your favorite things to do,” said Dave Callaghan, Aspirus physical therapist and local ski patrol director. “It’s important to remember that accidents on the hill are preventable.”

To ensure you spend more time tackling double-black diamonds, check out these safety reminders from Aspirus:

  • Stay in shape. Follow a regular fitness program before heading to the slopes. A basic layer of conditioning will strengthen muscles and build endurance that will help prevent injuries.
  • Check your equipment. A bindings check is always a smart move. Roughly half of all injuries are due to improper binding performance. While you’re at it, make sure all your ski and boarding gear is in tip-top shape.
  • Know your limits. Ski or snowboard at your appropriate level. Beginners should avoid advanced runs.
  • Warm up. Before you hop from the car to the chairlift, don’t forget to do a little stretching to loosen and warm up your cold muscles. Focus on calves, hamstrings, quadriceps and shoulders.
  • Hydrate. Don’t forget to drink plenty of fluids as the day goes on. Dehydration can lead to fatigue.

“Education about skiing and snowboarding is important because it can help reduce personal injury,” Callaghan said. “Taking lessons or keeping up to speed on etiquette and rules of the slopes is very important.”

For more information about Aspirus Health, visit aspirus.org.

