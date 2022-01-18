American Legion Commander’s Tour travels through U.P.

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Commanders for the American Legion in Michigan are traveling the whole U.P. in a week. They started in Sault Ste. Marie Sunday.

“I don’t know why they want to travel around the UP in the wintertime. I live up here but, that’s fine. As long as they have fun, everyone will have fun,” said John Pickard, 5th Zone commander for the Sons of the American Legion.

The goal of the trip is to learn how communities are serving their veterans.

“Whatever the community needs and whatever the veterans need, we’re here to help. All they have to do is ask, we’re here,” said Richard Dubay, State Commander for the American Legion.

For the first time in Michigan’s history, the State Commander and Auxiliary President are husband and wife.

“It’s an honor for us husband and wife team. Our pictures will be plastered down headquarters for years and years and years to come,” said Richard Dubay.

Each of them has a special project they’re working on. The State Commander’s goal is to make sure every veteran has a home. The Auxiliary President’s project is called “Heroes to Hives” and teaches veterans about beekeeping.

“It helps a veteran who comes back or even a military person who comes back. There are used to the camaraderie of their fellow veterans and the fellow people there working with,” said Mary Dubay, the American Legion Auxiliary President.

Also traveling with the team is the Sons of the American Legion.

“Our price is heritage is granted to us through our fathers or our grandparents that have served in the military,” said Zack Pindell, Detachment Commander for the Sons of the American Legion.

Pindell says he was a missionary kid in Vietnam, so he’s honored to be serving Vietnam veterans.

“I further had all my Vietnam veterans that were over there and kept me alive for those 10 years. So, I’m also proud to be here to take care of them and serve them and help them out,” said Pindell.

The Commander’s Tour also stopped in Iron River Tuesday and will continue through Houghton and Marquette, ending in Newberry at the end of the week.

