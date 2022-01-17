Advertisement

Widespread snow for Tuesday afternoon

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
As conditions lighten up from today’s round of snow more snow is on the way for Tuesday. The system will move in the afternoon and will persist throughout the day into the evening. Lake effect snow will follow in the far west near Gogebic and Houghton counties into the night. After the snow temperatures will cool down into the singles for Thursday.

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Mostly cloudy conditions with isolated chances of lake effect snow across the NW wind belts

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow developing into LES late in the night in the western counties

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Wednesday: Snow diminishing in the late night hours before the morning; cooling temps throughout the day

>Highs: Low 0s to Low 10s

Friday: Cold snap after snow; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy throughout

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Seasonal temps; Mostly cloudy

