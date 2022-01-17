Western UP Health Department suggests protocol for at home COVID-19 testing

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) recommends residents take the following steps when testing positive on an at-home COVID-19 test.

Isolate for 5 days from the start of your symptoms or if no symptoms, the day you took the test.

Notify all your close contacts that they have been exposed and should quarantine as recommended.

End isolation only after symptoms are improved, you have had no fever for 24 hours, and continue to mask for an additional 5 days.

“Home tests are a great tool for early detection and prevention of further spread, however, their results cannot be verified, meaning that positives are only considered to be suspect cases and are not included in total case counts,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “Home tests cannot be used to document cases for return to work letters; a follow-up lab test is recommended if you need such documentation. Due to resource shortages, the WUPHD is not currently asking residents to report positive home tests to the agency. All residents should take precautions by staying home if you are not feeling well, masking in public or crowded spaces, follow quarantine guidelines, and getting vaccinated or your booster dose. Vaccinations continue to be our best defense to reduce the severity of symptoms, prevent hospitalizations, and death.”

With the high transmission rate of the Omicron variant, vaccination is more important than ever. Primary vaccinations are currently open to anyone 5 and older. Boosters are available to those 12 and older. Vaccinations can be scheduled with local providers by calling your local health department office, your physician’s office, pharmacies, or by visiting www.coppercountrystrong.com/vaccine. Various testing sites are available throughout the district. Visit www.wuphd.org for more information or call 211.

