UPAWS benefits from #BettyWhiteChallenge internet trend

(WLUC)
By Alex Brisbey
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today would have been the 100th birthday of the legendary icon Betty White.

To honor her, fans have started the #BettyWhiteChallenge which involves making a $5+ donation in her memory to a local animal shelter.

UPAWS in Marquette County has been incredibly thankful to receive so much community support from this internet trend.

“We were getting donations from people walking into our shelter, online, and also donations through our Facebook page. We are just extremely, extremely grateful. All of these donations go straight to helping the animals find loving homes,” said Ann Brownell of UPAWS.

If you would like to make a donation of your own to the UPAWS animal shelter you can do so here.

