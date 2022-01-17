Advertisement

Three-car crash under investigation in Houghton

A three-car property damage crash happened on Sharon Avenue Monday, Jan. 17.
A three-car property damage crash happened on Sharon Avenue Monday, Jan. 17.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department reports they are investigating a three-car property damage accident at the intersection of M-26 and Sharon Avenue which occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

A vehicle driven by a 72-year-old female from Houghton was traveling east on Sharon Avenue when she failed to yield and entered the Sharon Avenue/M-26 intersection and was hit by a vehicle traveling south on M-26. The vehicle traveling southbound then struck a vehicle waiting to turn west on Sharon Avenue.

The 72-year-old driver was taken by Mercy Ambulance to U.P. Health System for treatment. The drivers of the other two vehicles involved reported no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Houghton Police Department.

The Houghton Police Department was assisted on scene by Michigan Tech Public Safety and the Hancock Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 killed in separate Alger County snowmobile crashes
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Omicron variant case identified in the Western UP
Generic crash
Rollover crash in Houghton County sends one person to the hospital
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announces that athletic director Dave Brandon...
University of Michigan Board votes to fire Mark Schlissel after investigation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

As the Omicron variant continues to surge through communities, it's increasing demand for...
Western UP Health Department suggests protocol for at home COVID-19 testing
Meijer announces free home delivery across its footprint
How to test for Radon inside homes
Residents should pick up a free radon test kit during Radon Action Month
NMU Northern Center to host human trafficking documentary