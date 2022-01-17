Three-car crash under investigation in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department reports they are investigating a three-car property damage accident at the intersection of M-26 and Sharon Avenue which occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

A vehicle driven by a 72-year-old female from Houghton was traveling east on Sharon Avenue when she failed to yield and entered the Sharon Avenue/M-26 intersection and was hit by a vehicle traveling south on M-26. The vehicle traveling southbound then struck a vehicle waiting to turn west on Sharon Avenue.

The 72-year-old driver was taken by Mercy Ambulance to U.P. Health System for treatment. The drivers of the other two vehicles involved reported no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Houghton Police Department.

The Houghton Police Department was assisted on scene by Michigan Tech Public Safety and the Hancock Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.