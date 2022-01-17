Advertisement

System to bring widespread snow soon

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A cold front is moving through this morning. Behind it, light lake effect snow showers will develop mainly in the western counties this afternoon. Otherwise, plan on a mild day. A colder stretch will occur behind tomorrow’s system. Temperatures will be trending about 10° below normal. Tomorrow starts off quiet, but by late morning snow moves into the west. As a clipper system moves across Lake Superior snow will become widespread by the afternoon. It will move into Quebec by Wednesday with lake effect snow taking over along the northwest wind belts. By this time colder air filters in and the wind ramps up. Plan on blustery conditions with blowing snow becoming a concern.

Today: Cloudy with light snow in the west

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow becoming widespread during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, low 30s east

Wednesday: Cloudy, blustery with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low teens

Thursday: Morning light snow in the north with clouds decreasing

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Friday: Partly cloudy with light snow at night

>Highs: Low teens

Saturday: Morning light snow in the east. Then, cloudy and cold

>Highs: Low teens

Sunday: Morning light snow showers and colder

>Highs: Single numbers

