The Ryan Report - January 16, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with Senator Ed McBroom, representative for a majority of the UP, to talk about this years election and new Michigan legislation.

Ryan and McBroom discuss redistricting and the new Michigan Office of Rural development. Ryan wraps up the show by revisiting a spirited political race from the past.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.