Advertisement

The Ryan Report - January 16, 2022

This week, Don Ryan shares a conversation with Senator Ed McBroom from Michigan’s 38th district.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with Senator Ed McBroom, representative for a majority of the UP, to talk about this years election and new Michigan legislation.

Ryan and McBroom discuss redistricting and the new Michigan Office of Rural development. Ryan wraps up the show by revisiting a spirited political race from the past.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 killed in separate Alger County snowmobile crashes
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Omicron variant case identified in the Western UP
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announces that athletic director Dave Brandon...
University of Michigan Board votes to fire Mark Schlissel after investigation
Generic crash
Rollover crash in Houghton County sends one person to the hospital
lake superior ice
Ice formations in Lake Superior

Latest News

The Ryan Report - January 16, 2022 - Part 4
The Ryan Report - January 16, 2022 - Part 4
The Ryan Report - January 16, 2022 - Part 3
The Ryan Report - January 16, 2022 - Part 3
The Ryan Report - January 16, 2022 - Part 2
The Ryan Report - January 16, 2022 - Part 2
The Ryan Report - January 16, 2022 - Part 1
The Ryan Report - January 16, 2022 - Part 1