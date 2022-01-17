Advertisement

PWPL Flamingos in the Snow coming February 1

Flamingos for the winter reading program at PWPL
Flamingos for the winter reading program at PWPL
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You might start seeing some flamingos in front of houses as you drive around in Marquette County. It’s all part of the Peter White Public Library’s winter reading program called ‘Flamingos in the Snow.’

Registration begins February 1. Children will keep a log to track their reading and can get mini animal figures to join their mini flamingos in addition to the bigger flamingos for their homes. The program is designed to incentivize at-home reading.

“Winter is long where we live and reading is important and I just wanted to combine those two things and I just thought, you don’t find flamingos in the snow so it’s just a fun sort of thing we can do to encourage kids to keep reading,” said Sarah Rehborg, PWPL Youth Services Librarian.

Again registration begins February 1 for ‘Flamingos in the Snow.’ This is the second year for the program and is funded by the Friends of the Peter White Public Library.

