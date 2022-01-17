Advertisement

PHF accepting recreation grant proposals

Recreation grants are now available for non-profits
FILE. This is a playground paid for by Portage Health Foundation.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Health Foundation is accepting recreation grant applications from Copper Country non-profits.

$100,000 is available to split between non-profits.

Projects must be related to Portage Health Foundation’s long-term sustainability goals of healthy living.

In the past – these grants have been used to pay for playgrounds, boat launches and ski hill lifts.

PHF encourages groups to send a letter of interest (LOI) before applying.

“Put together all of your thoughts, put them in one spot,” said Michael Babcock, PHF marketing director. “Then you can send that LOI to us, and what we’ll do is go through it.”

Babcock says PHF will help in the application process.

“We’ll be able to provide you with some suggestions and improvements,” said Babcock. “Some ideas, some basic things to help you have the best possible grant you can have.”

There is no minimum grant amount, but the maximum is $20,000.

The deadline to apply is March 14 and grant awards are announced on April 22.

