Northern Michigan University celebrates M.L.K. day with march and service projects

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today a small crowd met outside the Forest Roberts theatre at Northern Michigan University to honor and celebrate one of the most influential figures of the civil rights movement.

Martin Luther King Jr. orchestrated nonviolent marches in protest of his communities civil rights until his assassination in 1968. Interim Director for the student equity and engagement center Leora Tadgerson explains what this day means to her.

“We have learned so much about hard work and about advocacy, and about equity from the work of Dr. King and all those who have come after him,” said Tadgerson.

After a short march through campus the crowd gathered to listen to a keynote speech from Darnishia Slade of Michigan Tech’s Pavlis Honors College. Tadgerson was happy to see a good turnout despite the new virus variant.

“Folks are trying to stay very safe, so it was really very wonderful for our coordinator, Stefani Vargas to be able to make this happen,” said Tadgerson.

After the speech concluded NMU Professor of English Lesley Larkin passed out free books to students interested in learning about the history of other oppressed groups in America while reflecting on her own personal takeaway from today’s event.

“It’s not just the history of oppression and the ways that oppression happens today, but what we as individuals and members of communities can do about oppression and discrimination,” said Larkin.

After the keynote speech the school invited guests to take part in service projects to serve the local community.

